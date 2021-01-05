Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in west Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Baltimore Street for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man from a gunshot wound to the chest and a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
Due to the male victim’s injuries, Homicide detectives have been notified.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.