TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools said Wednesday that the third-party experts with whom they’ve been working with in the ransomware cyber attack case have confirmed that there is no evidence that any data was accessed or stolen.
“While we have shared that information before, the fact that trusted outside investigators who do this work full-time have come to that same conclusion should give us all added comfort,” the school system said in a press release.
Baltimore County Schools also said it was able to gain access to first-quarter grades from Schoology – which means that report cards will be issued on time and transcripts can be generated for college applicants and transfer candidates as usual.