BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has postponed the implementation of a plastic bag ban that had been set to take effect in the city next Monday.
On Wednesday, Scott signed an executive order delaying the ban for six months due to COVID-19. The ban is now set to take effect on July 9 but its implementation could be further delayed.
“I am fully committed to making Baltimore a more sustainable and environmentally aware city, and enacting the plastic bag ban is one important step toward that goal,” Scott said in a statement. “However, as we continue to face the health and economic impacts of COVID-19, it’s clear that we need more time to get the implementation of this ban right for our businesses and residents.”
Then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed the ban into law in January 2020.
