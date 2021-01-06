WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A citywide curfew went into effect in Washington D.C. at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, after Trump supporters clashed with police on the steps of the Capitol.

The curfew will be in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Bowser said.

This comes as Trump supporters clashed with police on the steps of the Capitol, which was under a lockdown much of the afternoon as supporters stormed the building.

The Capitol has since been cleared and is no longer under a lockdown.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District,” Bowser said. “The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media, with the outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.”

RELATED STORIES:

The DC National Guard was also deployed to help local and Capitol police manage the crowds. The FBI was also called to support local police.

Mayor Bowser had requested 200 more National Guardsman to help control the chaos on the Capitol, but that request was denied, per DC city council:

Statement from the DC Council on the Department of Defense’s Denial of DC’s National Guard Deployment Request pic.twitter.com/vXjm5WXFpg — Council of DC (@councilofdc) January 6, 2021

“We are appalled that this fundamental request was denied. We urge the Department of Defense to reconsider their decision and to allow the National Guard to restore safety and sanctity to the Capitol, the cornerstone of our Democracy,” the council said in a statement.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent some National Guardsmen to help assist DC Police, while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent Maryland State Police.

At my direction, the @MDSP is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the @MDNG to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 6, 2021

Bowser also closed COVID-19 testing sites.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, please stay home, isolate, and call your doctor,” Bowser tweeted.

DC officials also asked Baltimore City for assistance, Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted.

We are aware of a request for assistance from DC. Our public safety agencies are working through the state to honor the request for assistance. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 6, 2021

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison issued the following statement:

“The Baltimore Police Department is working with the Maryland State Police on a response as they lead the coordination of law enforcement efforts needed in DC. We are creating operational readiness for if and when we are given a defined mission and operational period, and will be prepared to deploy, as needed.”

Northam also issued a curfew in the cities of Alexandria and Arlington from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. and a State of Emergency.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions. I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions,” the governor tweeted. “I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond.”

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!