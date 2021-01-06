WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The curfew will be in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.
This comes as Trump supporters clashed with police on the steps of the Capitol, which is now on lockdown. Some supporters have stormed the building.
Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021
“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other thank persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District,” Bowser said. “The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media, with the outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.”
Bowser also closed COVID-19 testing sites.
“If you are experiencing symptoms, please stay home, isolate, and call your doctor,” Bowser tweeted.
