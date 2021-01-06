TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Goucher College announced Wednesday that it will conduct the spring semester virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the community, Goucher College President Kent Devereaux said that the decision is directly tied to the nation and state’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate and trendlines.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“After much discussion, the Cabinet and I have agreed that for the safety of all our students, faculty, and staff we need to remain online for the spring semester,” the letter said.
Goucher College said it will discuss its plans for spring graduation ceremonies by March 5.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.