UNREST IN DCUS Capitol Cleared Following Pro-Trump Protest; DC Curfew In Effect; Woman Killed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Goucher College, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Goucher College announced Wednesday that it will conduct the spring semester virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the community, Goucher College President Kent Devereaux said that the decision is directly tied to the nation and state’s rising COVID-19 positivity rate and trendlines.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“After much discussion, the Cabinet and I have agreed that for the safety of all our students, faculty, and staff we need to remain online for the spring semester,” the letter said.

Goucher College said it will discuss its plans for spring graduation ceremonies by March 5.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply