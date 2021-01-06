BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The beloved Jimmy’s Restaurant in Fells Point is getting a new name and will soon have additional items on its menu.

The restaurant’s new name will be Denzel’s Shark Bar Grill.

It’s now under new ownership, but the manager wants to make the restaurant just as special as it was before.

“It has been known to be a historic location for breakfast, a lot of politicians and celebrity alike,” Denzil Richards, Owner of Denzel’s Shark Bar Grill, said.

The Baltimore institution that has served up food for over 70 years also used to serve as a backdrop for WJZ’s Manic Monday.

It will soon be open again after the old owner filed for bankruptcy last year.

“We have to really, really come out of the box and make it happen so that we can live up to the reputation of what Jimmy’s has offered,” Richards said.

The restaurant was bought for about $1 million last year by Richards and his wife, Nedine, who moved to Maryland from New York.

They will offer the same classic meals the restaurant served for years, but will also cook up new dishes with influences from the south and Caribbean.

“We’re talking about gumbos, paella, shrimp and grits,” Richards said.

Even though the restaurant is opening up during an especially tough time for the Baltimore restaurant industry, the couple said they’re not worried and believe they’ll be successful.

The restaurant is set to open at the beginning of next month.

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on January 5, 2021.