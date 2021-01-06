BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s no doubt, people have had questions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a Baltimore hospital has been leading the charge when it comes to providing factual answers.

What started as a few dots on a map a year ago is now an information hub for all things related to the pandemic, and it all came to life at Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins provided answers when the world was looking for them.

Last January, the Centers for Civic Impact launched a map tracking the spread of COVID-19 across the globe, following it all the way to our doorstep and beyond.

“We might have started to garner this data for research purposes, but the truth is people need trusted data to make decisions,” Beth Blauer, of the Center for Civic Impact at Johns Hopkins, said.

It’s now the gold standard for COVID-19 data and research.

“We just hit one billion page views,” Blauer said.

What started as a tracking map is now analyzing data across the U.S.

“It’s not just a virus, we have testing data, demographic data and we also have analysis talking about the impact it’s having on local communities… rich info around the vaccine,” Blauer said.

Researchers say the site isn’t going anywhere anytime soon because the world will have questions for years to come.

