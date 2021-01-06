ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the appointment of Laura Ripken to the Court of Special Appeals.
The governor made the appointment after interviewing nominees submitted by the Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission.
“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Gov. Hogan said. “I have confidence that Laura Ripken will continue to be a strong advocate for the law and will serve the citizens of the State of Maryland admirably.”
Ripken is the administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. Since January 2019, she has also served as the chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges.
Prior to her appointment to the bench in 2010, Ripken served 19 years as a county prosecutor and was also a former deputy state’s attorney.
She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Bruce C. Williams, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, from 1989 to 1991.
Ripken is the judge who has been presiding over the case of Jarrod Ramos, a man who killed five people at The Capital Gazette in 2018.