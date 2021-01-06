BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is among the top 10 states people moved away from in 2020, according to a new study.
United Van Lines released its 44th Annual National Migration Study Monday, which revealed in 2020 Americans continued to move out West and down South. The coronavirus pandemic did factor into and accelerated some of those moves.
The moving company tracked state-to-state migration patterns, showing Idaho had the highest percentage of inbound migration, while New Jersey was the state where the most people left. It’s held that spot for the last three years.
Maryland was 10th on the list for the state’s people were leaving.
According to the study, 41% left for a job and 26% of people moved out of Maryland to retire. Nineteen percent of people left because of family and 11% moved out for lifestyle.
As for the top reasons people moved into Maryland, 56% came to the state for a job and 23% came in for family.
Of the people moving out 54% were over the age of 55.
Nearby Delaware experienced more inbound moves than any other state at 41% for retirement.