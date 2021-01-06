ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland’s sole Republican congressman is joining other GOP lawmakers in challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris will join the group in objecting to Biden’s victory when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the results.
He said he is objecting to the counting of electoral votes from certain states where there are “lingering, serious and uninvestigated concerns with how elections in these states were conducted in November,”
“I am shocked that judges have not ordered investigations when legitimate concerns have been raised in lawsuits,” his statement said in part. “If there is nothing to hide, why not allow thorough transparent investigations? Who would be against that? I hope that’s answered in tomorrow’s debate.”
Protests are expected throughout the day. At least six people were arrested overnight in Washington D.C. during protests in support of President Donald Trump ahead of Wednesday.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned efforts to undermine the presidential election results, calling it a “mockery” of our democratic system.
“The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans,” he said in a tweet Sunday.
Just last month, Republican congressman was one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.
He needs to go! This is treason and he doesn’t deserve to represent anyone in Maryland!