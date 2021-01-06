ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — All Maryland SNAP recipients will receive an extra 15% increase in their total benefits starting this month, as new federal legislation has come in, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday.
Maryland’s Temporary Cash Assistance families will also receive an additional $40 million in benefits as part of the state’s emergency economic relief measures.
“These increased benefits come at a critical time for Marylanders struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “However, more still needs to be done, including by Congress, to help our economy and our workforce. In Maryland, we have announced more than $700 million in emergency economic relief, and before the General Assembly returns to work for the 2021 session, we will be proposing a larger economic and stimulus relief package to provide further support to our families and small businesses.”
SNAP is meant to help low-income households buy food. With this increase, a household of four in Maryland should see an increase in their maximum monthly benefit from $680 to $782, an extra $102 a month.
“This is a very significant benefit assistance to our families and comes at a time when the need for assistance has reached record levels,” said Lourdes R. Padilla, Secretary of the Department of Human Services. “Such revised assistance allows DHS to address our constituents’ needs and reminds our most vulnerable that we, in steadfast partnership with the governor and the USDA, will continue to work to resolve their burdens.”
Marylanders can learn more and check their application status for benefits and services here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.