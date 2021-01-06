GRASONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One Maryland restaurant made a list of “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Esquire Magazine put The Narrows in Grasonville on the list because of it’s semi-fancy, waterfront location. Also for its “good prices, good crab cakes, and a lot of people who probably just took the boat out for the day.”

Kate Pizzo, co-owner and manager, said the recognition was a nice, little boost.

“It was exciting, during times when everyone is working a lot harder and there’s not as much business,

Pizzo said to WJZ.

The family business that’s been opened since 1983 faced the same struggles many other restaurants have faced during the coronavirus pandemic having to change their operations and menus to support the new carryout model with restricted in-person dining capacity.

Over the summer, they had outdoor dining as well at the waterfront restaurant. But, she said there’s a bit of uncertainty with the winter.

“Going into the winter, it’s probably going to be a bit slower,” she said. “[We’re] waiting for the spring again, when more people will be traveling.”

The good news — there’s plenty of ways to support The Narrows during the winter.

Located at 3023 Kent Narrows Way S, they are opened for indoor dining with capacity restrictions as per Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order.

You can also order for carryout daily between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. They have also partnered with Goldbelly to ship their crabcakes nationwide.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Mondays during January.

Pizzo said customers should definitely try their crab cakes, but they’re also known for the fried oysters and oysters Rockefeller. She also said they have nice filets for people not fond of seafood.

She thanked the community for their continued support throughout the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster,” Pizzo said. “There’s still uncertainty, but we’ve been here a long time. I’m confident we’ll continue stay afloat.”

To order call, 410-827-8113. Click here for their full menu.