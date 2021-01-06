BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have some of the best fans in the league, but one, in particular, has been nominated to the Ford Hall of Fans, and the news was delivered by non-other than Hall of Famer, Ed Reed.

It was a knock on the door Ravens fan Tony Roccograndi certainly wasn’t expecting, and one he won’t soon forget.

Reed told Tony Roccograndi he had nominated him for the Ford Hall of Fans.

Tony Roccograndi has been a fan of the Ravens since the very beginning.

“First set of tickets from when they came in 1996,” he said.

While he said he may not paint his face, or cheer the loudest, there’s one thing that sets him apart.

“To me, it’s all about family,” Tony Roccograndi said.

Tony Roccograndi, who is a father of three, got his love of the game from his father and was quick to pass it down to his kids.

“We all grew up since I was born going to games, tailgates, every home game,” Isabella Roccograndi said.

With the support of his loving wife, they turned his basement into a shrine to their favorite team.

“Our Sundays revolve around Ravens games,” Chris Roccograndi said. “Sunday afternoon and going to the games have been great.”

It’s clear, between the Ravens rookie program and a father-son trip to Super Bowl 47, this team means a lot to this family.

If voted into the Ford Hall of Fans, Tony Roccograndi will win a truck, a trip to this year’s Super Bowl and his picture in the actual Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“It just sounds all surreal to me, to be honest,” Tony Roccograndi said.