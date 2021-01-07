BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people have taken up hobbies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but what about treasure hunting? Two Baltimore amateur historians are doing just that and may end up knocking on your door to see if they can dig things up.

The duo — historian and artifact hunter Evan Woodard and artifact hunter Matthew Palmer — visited homeowner Christy Frink. When she found a sinkhole in her backyard, she wasn’t sure who to call.

“I took a video of it and posted it on the internet,” she recalled.

Someone suggested calling Woodard and Palmer, who promptly showed up with a pump. It turned out the hole was a privy.

The friends got started with their exploration during the pandemic.

“This turned out to be the perfect COVID hobby,” Palmer said.

Using old maps, Woodard finds the best spots to scout out treasure, then they knock on doors, asking homeowners if they can dig things up.

“They’re very open to you coming into your backyard, Woodard said.

Among the objects they’ve found is an 1870s flask in Fells Point.

Some of what they’ve found they’ve donated to the Baltimore Museum of Industry while others stay with the homeowners.

“When they can get a piece of history when you’re done, it’s pretty neat!” Woodard said.

For the duo, they’re not just finding treasure; they’re finding a piece of Baltimore’s past.

“It’s more about the history for me,” Woodard said. “It’s the part(s) of history that are not told and are just forgotten to the past.”