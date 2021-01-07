COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — People lined up around the Howard County Health Department in Columbia to get the coronavirus vaccine Thursday, an encouraging sign on the day Maryland officially surpassed 6,000 deaths.

You’ve seen lines for #COVID19 testing, but this is a line for #CovidVaccinations in Howard County, Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/AvumHJbpV3 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2021

“At this time, our remaining clinics for the week are completely booked with health care providers,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County’s Health Officer.

Many health care workers are getting vaccinated in Howard County today… an encouraging sign although supply remains limited #COVIDVaccine @wjz pic.twitter.com/IDC6QoocMM — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2021

She said the county expected to use all of its current allotment of 4,500 vaccinations by early next week.

More than 2,500 health care workers and first responders have gotten the shots in Howard County so far.

The Howard County Executive says they will have used their current 4k+ dose allotment of #COVID19 vaccine by next week @wjz pic.twitter.com/jqDXWuCD1Y — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 7, 2021

County Executive Calvin Ball said current metrics still “put us in a dangerous area of widespread community transmission.”

Ellen Loreck was among those getting the vaccine Thursday.

“I’ve been waiting months to get it,” she told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “You read so many horrible stories about terrible things that happen to so many people, and it’s just very exciting to know that you’re offered some sort of protection.”

Sheila Ward works in diagnostic imaging. She spoke to Hellgren during the 15 minute period every person getting vaccinated must wait—under observation—to make sure they don’t have side effects.

“I feel physically fine. I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to get it,” Ward said.

Maryland has updated #COVID19 vaccine priority groups to include 1C. Currently, Maryland is in stage 1A for vaccine distribution. Stay up-to-date on priority groups, get answers to FAQs and learn what you can do to keep slowing the spread: https://t.co/hbYo2I3yI3 #KeepOnMaryland pic.twitter.com/636sbt4rQh — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) January 7, 2021

Teachers are part of the next group to get vaccinated. That group is estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000 people in Howard County. The vaccinations are expected to start later in January and be completed by March.

“A vaccination effort of this scope, reach and speed is historic,” County Executive Ball said.

98,536 first doses of #COVID19 vaccines have now been administered by providers in Maryland, and 284,975 total doses have now been delivered to providers by Operation Warp Speed. pic.twitter.com/FFkRkjdSpC — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 7, 2021

Only 1.9% of people in the Baltimore region have been vaccinated. Statewide, 98,536 people have gotten their first shot in the past 24 hours.

