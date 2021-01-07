LATEST4 Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,970 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations remain above 1,800 though they went down slightly Thursday morning.

Forty-four more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, and now 6,004 Maryland residents have died with conditions related to the virus. There have now been 295,874 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,834 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, with 427 in ICU beds and 1,407 in acute care. Throughout the pandemic, 27,900 people have been hospitalized, with 9,404 released from isolation.

The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .13%, now at 9.31%. The state administered 39,644 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 9,368 of them coming back negative. Maryland has conducted over 5.9 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In the last 24 hours, 11,803 more first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, a total of 98,536 doses so far. Second doses have begun recently as well, with 732 second doses received in the last day- a total of 1,474 in the state so far.

At this time, 1.63% of the statewide population have been vaccinated with the first dose and .02% with the second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,625 (160) 0*
Anne Arundel 26,478 (372) 13*
Baltimore City 33,215 (716) 21*
Baltimore County 40,759 (952) 29*
Calvert 2,508 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,420 (11) 0*
Carroll 5,587 (172) 5*
Cecil 3,869 (78) 2*
Charles 6,471 (128) 1*
Dorchester 1,527 (24) 0*
Frederick 12,446 (196) 8*
Garrett 1,561 (52) 1*
Harford 9,195 (171) 4*
Howard 12,029 (177) 6*
Kent 811 (26) 2*
Montgomery 49,257 (1,119) 43*
Prince George’s 57,771 (1,090) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,841 (27) 1*
Somerset 1,910 (22) 0*
St. Mary’s 3,582 (92) 0*
Talbot 1,303 (10) 0*
Washington 9,261 (163) 2*
Wicomico 5,046 (88) 0*
Worcester 2,402 (50) 1*
Data not available 0 (62) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 13,607 (1) 0*
10-19 27,006 (4) 1*
20-29 54,555 (27) 1*
30-39 51,831 (63) 6*
40-49 45,744 (179) 4*
50-59 44,523 (466) 21*
60-69 29,853 (932) 17*
70-79 17,102 (1,519) 30*
80+ 11,653 (2,811) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 155,226 (2,895) 82*
Male 140,648 (3,109) 87*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 84,808 (2,177) 60*
Asian (NH) 6,207 (196) 7*
White (NH) 97,724 (2,913) 86*
Hispanic 50,418 (587) 14*
Other (NH) 13,713 (62) 0*
Data not available 43,004 (69) 2*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated across the state in Phase 1A:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 52,329 1.9%
Eastern Shore 10,584 2.31%
National Capital Region 21,563 0.9%
Southern Maryland 3,392 1.64%
Western Maryland 4,256 1.69%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 405
20-29 13,512
30-39 21,081
40-49 19,846
50-59 20,972
60-69 15,380
70-79 4,293
80+ 3,047
Age not available 0
Female 63,573
Male 34,741
Unknown Gender 222

By Race

Race Vaccinations
African-American 14,261
Asian 8,036
White 60,233
American Indian or Alaska Native 395
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 210
Other Race 15,401

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 3,744
Not Hispanic or Latino 83,100
Unknown 11,692

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply