ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,970 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations remain above 1,800 though they went down slightly Thursday morning.

Forty-four more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, and now 6,004 Maryland residents have died with conditions related to the virus. There have now been 295,874 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,834 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, with 427 in ICU beds and 1,407 in acute care. Throughout the pandemic, 27,900 people have been hospitalized, with 9,404 released from isolation.

The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .13%, now at 9.31%. The state administered 39,644 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 9,368 of them coming back negative. Maryland has conducted over 5.9 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 11,803 more first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, a total of 98,536 doses so far. Second doses have begun recently as well, with 732 second doses received in the last day- a total of 1,474 in the state so far.

At this time, 1.63% of the statewide population have been vaccinated with the first dose and .02% with the second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,625 (160) 0* Anne Arundel 26,478 (372) 13* Baltimore City 33,215 (716) 21* Baltimore County 40,759 (952) 29* Calvert 2,508 (46) 1* Caroline 1,420 (11) 0* Carroll 5,587 (172) 5* Cecil 3,869 (78) 2* Charles 6,471 (128) 1* Dorchester 1,527 (24) 0* Frederick 12,446 (196) 8* Garrett 1,561 (52) 1* Harford 9,195 (171) 4* Howard 12,029 (177) 6* Kent 811 (26) 2* Montgomery 49,257 (1,119) 43* Prince George’s 57,771 (1,090) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,841 (27) 1* Somerset 1,910 (22) 0* St. Mary’s 3,582 (92) 0* Talbot 1,303 (10) 0* Washington 9,261 (163) 2* Wicomico 5,046 (88) 0* Worcester 2,402 (50) 1* Data not available 0 (62) 2*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 13,607 (1) 0* 10-19 27,006 (4) 1* 20-29 54,555 (27) 1* 30-39 51,831 (63) 6* 40-49 45,744 (179) 4* 50-59 44,523 (466) 21* 60-69 29,853 (932) 17* 70-79 17,102 (1,519) 30* 80+ 11,653 (2,811) 89* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 155,226 (2,895) 82* Male 140,648 (3,109) 87* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 84,808 (2,177) 60* Asian (NH) 6,207 (196) 7* White (NH) 97,724 (2,913) 86* Hispanic 50,418 (587) 14* Other (NH) 13,713 (62) 0* Data not available 43,004 (69) 2* Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated across the state in Phase 1A: By Region Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Baltimore Metropolitan Area 52,329 1.9% Eastern Shore 10,584 2.31% National Capital Region 21,563 0.9% Southern Maryland 3,392 1.64% Western Maryland 4,256 1.69% By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Vaccinations 0-9 0 10-19 405 20-29 13,512 30-39 21,081 40-49 19,846 50-59 20,972 60-69 15,380 70-79 4,293 80+ 3,047 Age not available 0 Female 63,573 Male 34,741 Unknown Gender 222 By Race Race Vaccinations African-American 14,261 Asian 8,036 White 60,233 American Indian or Alaska Native 395 Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 210 Other Race 15,401 By Ethnicity Ethnicity Vaccinations Hispanic or Latino 3,744 Not Hispanic or Latino 83,100 Unknown 11,692

