ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,970 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations remain above 1,800 though they went down slightly Thursday morning.
Forty-four more Marylanders died in the last 24 hours, and now 6,004 Maryland residents have died with conditions related to the virus. There have now been 295,874 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.
There are now 1,834 people hospitalized in the state with the virus, with 427 in ICU beds and 1,407 in acute care. Throughout the pandemic, 27,900 people have been hospitalized, with 9,404 released from isolation.
The statewide positivity rate is down slightly by .13%, now at 9.31%. The state administered 39,644 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 9,368 of them coming back negative. Maryland has conducted over 5.9 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.
In the last 24 hours, 11,803 more first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, a total of 98,536 doses so far. Second doses have begun recently as well, with 732 second doses received in the last day- a total of 1,474 in the state so far.
At this time, 1.63% of the statewide population have been vaccinated with the first dose and .02% with the second dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,625
|(160)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|26,478
|(372)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|33,215
|(716)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|40,759
|(952)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,508
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,420
|(11)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,587
|(172)
|5*
|Cecil
|3,869
|(78)
|2*
|Charles
|6,471
|(128)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,527
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|12,446
|(196)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,561
|(52)
|1*
|Harford
|9,195
|(171)
|4*
|Howard
|12,029
|(177)
|6*
|Kent
|811
|(26)
|2*
|Montgomery
|49,257
|(1,119)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|57,771
|(1,090)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,841
|(27)
|1*
|Somerset
|1,910
|(22)
|0*
|St. Mary’s
|3,582
|(92)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,303
|(10)
|0*
|Washington
|9,261
|(163)
|2*
|Wicomico
|5,046
|(88)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,402
|(50)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(62)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|13,607
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|27,006
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|54,555
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|51,831
|(63)
|6*
|40-49
|45,744
|(179)
|4*
|50-59
|44,523
|(466)
|21*
|60-69
|29,853
|(932)
|17*
|70-79
|17,102
|(1,519)
|30*
|80+
|11,653
|(2,811)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|155,226
|(2,895)
|82*
|Male
|140,648
|(3,109)
|87*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|84,808
|(2,177)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|6,207
|(196)
|7*
|White (NH)
|97,724
|(2,913)
|86*
|Hispanic
|50,418
|(587)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|13,713
|(62)
|0*
|Data not available
|43,004
|(69)
|2*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated across the state in Phase 1A:
By Region
|Region
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Baltimore Metropolitan Area
|52,329
|1.9%
|Eastern Shore
|10,584
|2.31%
|National Capital Region
|21,563
|0.9%
|Southern Maryland
|3,392
|1.64%
|Western Maryland
|4,256
|1.69%
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Vaccinations
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|405
|20-29
|13,512
|30-39
|21,081
|40-49
|19,846
|50-59
|20,972
|60-69
|15,380
|70-79
|4,293
|80+
|3,047
|Age not available
|0
|Female
|63,573
|Male
|34,741
|Unknown Gender
|222
By Race
|Race
|Vaccinations
|African-American
|14,261
|Asian
|8,036
|White
|60,233
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|395
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|210
|Other Race
|15,401
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Vaccinations
|Hispanic or Latino
|3,744
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|83,100
|Unknown
|11,692
