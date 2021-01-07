ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford joined a chorus of calls for President Donald Trump to resign.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said America would be “better off” if President Donald Trump would resign or be removed from office and allow Vice President Pence to take over the transition of power in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I think that there’s no question that America would be better off if the president would resign or be removed from office,” Gov. Hogan said.

Rutherford, a Republican, tweeted Thursday, “given that [President Donald Trump’s] actions yesterday, he should step down from office immediately. It’s clear he’s not abiding by his oath to defend the Constitution (encouraging disruption of Congressional duties, refusal to authorize use of the Nat’l Guard in an assault on the Capitol).”

Given @realDonaldTrump's actions yesterday, he should step down from office immediately. It's clear he's not abiding by his oath to defend the Constitution (encouraging disruption of Congressional duties, refusal to authorize use of the Nat'l Guard in an assault on the Capitol). — Boyd Rutherford (@BoydKRutherford) January 7, 2021

As many Trump supporters have acknowledged feeling left out or forgotten by the government, Gov. Hogan said there is a choice to be made.

“We can show those who feel forgotten, and we can actually deliver solutions to the serious problems that face us or we can continue to perpetuate this toxic politics rabid triablism and hatred,” he said. “We can either face the truth, or be destroyed by lies. We can either descend into chaos and rancor, or we can rise above and meet this test with real courage and patriotism.”

Several other Maryland lawmakers and other officials nationwide are also calling for the removal of the president despite there being only two weeks left in his term.

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger on Wednesday called on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Trump from office.

“It’s a sad day for our country. Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But what happened today was a violent insurrection that resulted in death, injury and insurmountable damage to our nation’s reputation on the world stage,” Ruppersberger said.

The Congressman said the president has been “using dangerous rhetoric and false claims of a rigged election” and “encouraging his supporters to descend on Washington over the last several weeks.”

“President Trump incited an attempted coup and then – even after shots were fired – fanned the flames by repeating his baseless allegations of election fraud without a shred of evidence,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “While these offenses are impeachable, I believe the ability of the Vice President and cabinet secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment – which would deem the President unable to discharge of his duties – is more expedient and appropriate at this time. President Trump should be removed from office now. He is a threat to our national security and a menace to democracy.”

