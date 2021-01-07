ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford joined a chorus of calls for President Donald Trump to resign.

Rutherford, a Republican, tweeted Thursday, “given that [President Donald Trump’s] actions yesterday, he should step down from office immediately. It’s clear he’s not abiding by his oath to defend the Constitution (encouraging disruption of Congressional duties, refusal to authorize use of the Nat’l Guard in an assault on the Capitol).”

Several other Maryland lawmakers and other officials nationwide are also calling for the removal of the president despite there being only two weeks left in his term.

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger on Wednesday called on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove President Trump from office.

“It’s a sad day for our country. Every American has the right to peacefully protest. But what happened today was a violent insurrection that resulted in death, injury and insurmountable damage to our nation’s reputation on the world stage,” Ruppersberger said.

The Congressman said the president has been “using dangerous rhetoric and false claims of a rigged election” and “encouraging his supporters to descend on Washington over the last several weeks.”

“President Trump incited an attempted coup and then – even after shots were fired – fanned the flames by repeating his baseless allegations of election fraud without a shred of evidence,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “While these offenses are impeachable, I believe the ability of the Vice President and cabinet secretaries to invoke the 25th Amendment – which would deem the President unable to discharge of his duties – is more expedient and appropriate at this time. President Trump should be removed from office now. He is a threat to our national security and a menace to democracy.”

