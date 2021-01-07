Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment remains high in 2021 as 787,000 Americans filed for unemployment in the first week of the new year.
More than 11,000 of them are Marylanders.
The new stimulus bill signed into law last week extends the program, but it may cause delays.
While workers can file claims and will still receive payments– there may be a delay in receiving the benefits as it typically takes states a few weeks to reprogram the computers.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 2, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|Allegany
|128
|2
|1
|2
|Anne Arundel
|703
|11
|19
|9
|Baltimore City
|986
|9
|24
|36
|Baltimore County
|1,426
|31
|25
|46
|Calvert
|111
|2
|2
|1
|Caroline
|81
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll
|210
|1
|1
|3
|Cecil
|155
|2
|4
|2
|Charles
|211
|7
|7
|3
|Dorchester
|82
|0
|1
|2
|Frederick
|270
|4
|8
|7
|Garrett
|68
|0
|1
|1
|Harford
|372
|4
|10
|5
|Howard
|290
|6
|5
|10
|Kent
|37
|1
|0
|1
|Montgomery
|1,010
|25
|16
|32
|Non – Maryland
|1,565
|25
|15
|9
|Prince George’s
|1,453
|19
|27
|28
|Queen Anne’s
|53
|2
|1
|3
|Somerset
|34
|3
|3
|1
|St. Mary’s
|88
|1
|2
|4
|Talbot
|53
|0
|1
|1
|Unknown
|625
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|265
|2
|6
|6
|Wicomico
|205
|2
|3
|1
|Worcester
|157
|1
|3
|2
|Totals by Type:
|10,638
|160
|186
|215
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,638
|Total New PUA, and PEUC Claims:
|375
|Total New UI Claims:
|11,013
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.