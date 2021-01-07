LATEST4 Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment remains high in 2021 as 787,000 Americans filed for unemployment in the first week of the new year.

More than 11,000 of them are Marylanders.

The new stimulus bill signed into law last week extends the program, but it may cause delays.

While workers can file claims and will still receive payments– there may be a delay in receiving the benefits as it typically takes states a few weeks to reprogram the computers.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 2, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims**
Allegany 128 2 1 2
Anne Arundel 703 11 19 9
Baltimore City 986 9 24 36
Baltimore County 1,426 31 25 46
Calvert 111 2 2 1
Caroline 81 0 1 0
Carroll 210 1 1 3
Cecil 155 2 4 2
Charles 211 7 7 3
Dorchester 82 0 1 2
Frederick 270 4 8 7
Garrett 68 0 1 1
Harford 372 4 10 5
Howard 290 6 5 10
Kent 37 1 0 1
Montgomery 1,010 25 16 32
Non – Maryland 1,565 25 15 9
Prince George’s 1,453 19 27 28
Queen Anne’s 53 2 1 3
Somerset 34 3 3 1
St. Mary’s 88 1 2 4
Talbot 53 0 1 1
Unknown 625 0 0 0
Washington 265 2 6 6
Wicomico 205 2 3 1
Worcester 157 1 3 2
Totals by Type: 10,638 160 186 215
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,638
Total New PUA, and PEUC Claims: 375
Total New UI Claims: 11,013

