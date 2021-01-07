Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Deputy state fire marshals and ATF agents are still working to determine what caused a Harford County home to go up in flames.
It happened Monday night on Chapel Road in Havre de Grace near the Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery.
Investigators say the flames started in the living room and quickly spread throughout the two-story vacant home.
One firefighter was hurt but is expected to be okay.
The home has been vacant for over a year.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the home, or who saw anything suspicious on the property, to call their tip line.