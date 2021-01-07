POCOMOKE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a 52-year-old man they called a person of interest in the murder of a 48-year-old this week.
Police said William Edward Strand of Pocomoke City is a person of interest in the murder of 48-year-old Lesa Renee White of Atlantic, Virginia. Investigators found White dead Wednesday night at a home in the 1400 block of Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City.
Two days earlier, White’s family reported her missing to the Pocomoke Police Department, state police said. She had last been seen in that area earlier in the day.
Her body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy. Police did not release a possible cause of death.
Strand is also wanted on an arrest warrant in a separate attempted murder case, police said. He was last seen driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland license plate 5DP3127.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 202-510-2847.