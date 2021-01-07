BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens kicked off their two-day, drive-thru pep rally event Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium to help fans get ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

Fans of all ages packed their cars and cruised through the stadium parking lot decked out in purple with hopes of defeating the Titans and keeping Super Bowl hopes alive.

“We’re going for the W,” Aniya Rochester said. “Big truss!”

And what better day to cheer on the team than on star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s birthday!

“We saw the purple, we see the smoke going, it’s just the atmosphere, we just are happy to be here right now,” Rochester said.

Deandra Duggans is the Director of Advertising and Branding for the Ravens.

“2020 has been tough for everybody, for the team, for the organizations, for the fans, for the city, for the world… So why not celebrate something we can all be excited about,” Duggans said.

But getting pumped for a game in the midst of a pandemic looks a bit different. In order to attend the drive-thru rally, fans had to reserve a spot by claiming a timed pass online.

“We wanted to make sure we did something for our fans this season since we haven’t been able to be out there as we normally would,” Duggans said.

The experience was complete with a DJ and drive-thru light and laser display. Fans also left with the Ravens logo stenciled onto their cars.

Fans said this event was a perfect way to bring everyone together since this football season has been anything but normal.

“I just wanted to do something fun for my family, so we can just come out, cheer on the Ravens, get excited about the game coming up,” April Myrick said.

With the Ravens riding a five-game winning streak, fans are looking for another win.

“Super Bowl-bound, baby,” Rochester said.

There will be another drive-thru rally Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the M&T Bank Stadium parking lot.

In order to attend, fans have to reserve a spot online.