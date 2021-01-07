SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/WJZ) — A San Diego woman was shot and killed Wednesday when a mob of pro-Trump rioters rushed the U.S. Capitol building, causing lawmakers to flee and shelter in place during the Electoral College vote certification.
CBSLA has identified her as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. She was shot by a plainclothes Capitol police officer after breaching the Capitol and trying to enter the House Chamber, according to acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee.
She is described as a strong Trump supporter. The shooting is being investigated by M.P.D.’s internal affairs unit, which is responsible for investigating all officer-involved deaths in Washington, D.C., even those involving other agencies.
Three other people, a woman and two men, died from medical emergencies during the incident in the Capitol area. They are identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown Pennsylvania; 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama and 34-year-old Roseanne Boleyn of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Fifty-two arrests were made after the pro-Trump mob breached the building Wednesday afternoon and fourteen DC police officers were injured.
Police recovered two pipe bombs– one at the DNC and the other at the RNC– and a cooler with a long gun and Molotov cocktails on Capitol grounds.
D.C. was under a curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The Capitol was cleared later Wednesday evening but the group did not adhere to the curfew at first and had to be arrested or escorted out of the area.
Now, this incident is being called “an act of domestic terrorism,” by some, including a University of Maryland professor who says he believes the political consequences are going to be “dramatic.”
You have proof that they were pro President Trump? You might be in line for a reward for TV journalism. You should also contact the Capitol police with your evidence.