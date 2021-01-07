CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Actually, it’s the country’s fastest dog! A Maryland pooch has been crowned the fastest dog in the United States.
Last month, Wailin’ Phelan the Bearded Lass from Crownsville beat out more than 100 other speedy Spots and flying Fidos at a competition to be named the fastest dog in the country.
Phelan came out on top in the American Kennel Club’s Fast Coursing Ability Invitational in Orlando, running 100 yards in 6.346 seconds, which is just over 32 miles per hour! The kennel club said that’s faster than Usain Bolt, who has sprinted up to around 28 miles per hour.
BEHOLD, YOUR CHAMPION! 🏆
Congrats to Phelan, winner of the Fastest Dogs USA competition: https://t.co/EW67IC1Zmc pic.twitter.com/aSUJWAao1g
— American Kennel Club (@akcdoglovers) December 14, 2020
Krista Shreet, Phelan’s pet parent, said the pooch loves running and will keep taking part in more competitions.
“I also dabble in other activities with her, so we will see if she seems to like other sports like dock diving,” Shreet said in an email.
Shreet added she hopes to use Phelan’s success to raise awareness about dog rescue and rehoming organizations.