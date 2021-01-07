LATEST4 Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DC, Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland National Guard, Maryland State Police, U.S. Capitol, Washington DC protests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference with Maryland National Guard and State Police leaders at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hogan deployed Maryland State Police troopers and instructed the National Guard to send a team to DC to help as a violent mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were inside debating over the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Four people died and at least 52 people were arrested during the riot. Fourteen DC police officers were also injured in the melee.

WJZ.com will be streaming the press conference.

CBS Baltimore Staff

