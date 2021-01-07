ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference with Maryland National Guard and State Police leaders at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Hogan deployed Maryland State Police troopers and instructed the National Guard to send a team to DC to help as a violent mob of Pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were inside debating over the affirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
Four people died and at least 52 people were arrested during the riot. Fourteen DC police officers were also injured in the melee.
I will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. with Major General Timothy Gowen, Adjutant General of the @MDNG, and Colonel Jerry Jones, Superintendent of the @MDSP.
Watch live here on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube: https://t.co/OZuBjuoxnP pic.twitter.com/TP9jGF32z3
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 7, 2021
WJZ.com will be streaming the press conference.