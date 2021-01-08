WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for two pipe bombs found in D.C. Wednesday.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, while President Donald Trump was still addressing his supporters at the Save America rally near the Ellipse, multiple law enforcement agencies were notified about a pipe bomb with wires at the Republican National Committee officer location at 310 First Street SE. Just 15 minutes later there were reports of a similar pipe bomb outside the Democratic National Committee office at 430 South Capitol Street SE.
The person in the surveillance photos is a person of interest in the case.
The FBI is also currently looking for any of the rioters seen on video or captured in photos at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.
If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO
— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021