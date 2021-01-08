WASHINGTON (WJZ) — More than four dozen people have been charged following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, 13 people have been charged in federal court and around 40 have been charged in superior court. One of the 13 charged federally is from Maryland, while another is from Virginia.

The man from Maryland, 33-year-old Christopher Alberts, was charged with having a firearm and ammunition on Capitol grounds. He has since appeared in court and been released ahead of a January 28 preliminary hearing.

Court documents say a police officer pushing Alberts back from the Capitol around 90 minutes after a District-wide curfew took effect saw a bulge on Alberts’ hip that looked like a gun. When the officer told other officers nearby, Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, allegedly tried to run.

He was arrested with the black Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, which had a round in the chamber, and two 12-round magazines. Police also reportedly found him with a gas mask, a backpack with a pocket knife, first aid kit and a military ready-to-eat meal.

An Alabama man, Lonnie Coffman, is being held on multiple charges. Officials said his vehicle contained 11 Molotov cocktails.

More complaints have been submitted, officials said.

“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a news release. “My Office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol. We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

CRISIS AT THE CAPITOL:

The riot led to five deaths, including of a U.S. Capitol Police officer and a California woman with Maryland ties.

At least 82 people have been arrested, including 11 Marylanders.

Police and the FBI are still searching for others who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers counted Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.

