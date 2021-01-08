PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 36-year-old man found dead in his Pikesville home late last month, the Baltimore County Police Department confirmed Friday afternoon.
Police did not provide more details about the person who was arrested in the death of Shelton Stanley, a beloved educator who most recently served as an assistant principal at Dunbar High School in east Baltimore.
Stanley was found dead inside his home in the 4800 block of Hawksbury Road on December 27 after his family members called for a welfare check.
Police believe the incident was not random. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Students previously told WJZ Stanley was killed just hours before his 37th birthday.
