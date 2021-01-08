BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police Department officer has been indicted for alleged offenses stemming from a June 2019 incident, according to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officer Charles Baugher was indicted for second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

The indictment alleges that Baugher responded to the unit block of North Kresson Street around 6:20 p.m. on June 6, 2019, to assist other BPD members with an investigation and arrest of Corey Dyson.

When Baugher arrived at the location, Tyquwon Phillips, a 17-year-old juvenile at the time, was on the sidewalk using his cell phone to record the arrest of Dyson.

BPD Detective Demetri Bezzek stood near Phillips and maintained control of the scene.

According to the indictment, Baugher attempted to place Phillips under arrest at the direction of BPD Sgt. Jason Hines.

The indictment alleges Baugher lunged at Phillips and grabbed him around his neck before shoving him against a wall.

Baugher faces up to up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge. There is no statutory penalty for the misconduct charge, which is classified as a misdemeanor.