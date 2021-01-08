BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Ravens players have gotten national recognition for their on-field achievements as the playoffs are set to begin this weekend.
Long snapper Morgan Cox was named a First Team All-Pro, while kicker Justin Tucker was named to the Second Team All-Pro.
Congrats to @morgancox46 for being named First Team All-Pro and @jtuck9 Second Team All-Pro! pic.twitter.com/ej2FDg4wB5
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 8, 2021
Fewer Ravens made the teams than last season when five got the nod. Cox, along with Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes, became the first players at their positions to ever be recognized as All Pros.
Congrats to @morgancox46 and @l_rhodes50 for being the first ever NFL All-Pro Longsnappers. Well deserved! And so happy to see the recognition for the position. #longsnappernews https://t.co/PSKKeZRfFR
— Patrick Mannelly (@PatrickMannelly) January 8, 2021
For Tucker, it’s his fifth All Pro nod and the third consecutive year that he has earned recognition on one of the All Pro teams. In 2018 and 2019 he was named a first team All Pro.
With just one player, Cox, named to the first team All Pro list, the Ravens were eclipsed by both division rivals, the Browns (2; Jack Conklin, Myles Garrett) and Steelers (2; T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick) for nominations to the team this season.
The Ravens are now gearing up for a Sunday Wild Card matchup with first team All Pro running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 pm.