TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools parents are reporting issues with Google Meets Friday morning, creating login issued for students who are distance learning.
Parents tell WJZ some students have not been able to login for virtual learning Friday.
Baltimore County Public Schools said in an email the issues began around 8:35 a.m. when Google reported a service disruption for both teachers and students.
They currently don’t know when the issue will be repaired. IT staff is monitoring the situation and will notify parents when it’s resolved.