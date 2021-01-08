WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — Capitol Police officer has died after he sustained injuries during the riot at the U.S. Capitol Thursday.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 40, passed away around 9:30 p.m. Thursday due to injuries sustained while on-duty.

According to a statement from officials, the 15-year veteran of the department was responding the the riots when he was struck in the head by insurrectionists. He returned to his office where he collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

He joined the Capitol Police Department in July 2008 and most recently served on its first responder unit.

There was some confusion around the officer’s death. Two lawmakers, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted earlier in the evening that he had died, while he still remained on life support. The Capitol Police union corrected media outlets saying Sicknick had not died. But, ultimately he succumbed to his injuries.

“I’ve been advised a US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained in yesterday’s assault on the Capitol. My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle,” Phillips tweeted.

His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Around midnight, officers lined the streets by the Capitol to honor Sicknick’s death.

Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick… Rest In Peace#breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021

DC Police shared their condolences in a tweet:

Washington DC officials identified Thursday the four people who died at the U.S. Capitol when a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the building.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee identified the woman shot and killed by Capitol police as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. CBS Los Angeles reported Babbit was from San Diego, but DC Police says she’s from Huntingtown, Maryland.

Three others, who died from medical emergencies, were identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama and 34-year-old Roseanne Boleyn of Kennesaw, Georgia.

A total of 82 people were arrested so far for the riot at the Capitol — 68 by MPD, only one of whom was from the district, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested.

READ: Full list of arrests related to unrest as of Jan. 7, 2021. [Note this includes unrest from the summer of 2020 through present day.]

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.