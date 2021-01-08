ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is closing in on the 300,000 COVID-19 case threshold, with more than 3,700 new cases reported on Friday, data from the state’s health department showed.

The state added 3,732 cases as of Friday, bringing the total to 299,606. Forty-three new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 6,047.

Fifty-one more Marylanders were hospitalized as of Friday. Of the total of 1,885 — breaking the previous record set Wednesday — 1,438 were in acute care and 447 were in intensive care. Both acute care and intensive care cases were up on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 9.31% on Thursday to 9.16% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 6,029,482 COVID-19 tests conducted; of those, 2,608,591 people tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, 13,224 new first dose and 1,450 second dose vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total of those who have gotten the first dose to 111,760. Just under 3,000 people — 2,924 — have gotten a second dose.

In total, 1.85% of the state’s population has gotten their first dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,705 (161) 0* Anne Arundel 26,916 (378) 13* Baltimore City 33,528 (723) 21* Baltimore County 41,229 (958) 29* Calvert 2,542 (46) 1* Caroline 1,467 (11) 0* Carroll 5,740 (172) 5* Cecil 3,915 (80) 2* Charles 6,534 (130) 1* Dorchester 1,538 (24) 0* Frederick 12,592 (197) 8* Garrett 1,584 (52) 1* Harford 9,349 (173) 4* Howard 12,249 (178) 6* Kent 822 (26) 2* Montgomery 49,806 (1,126) 43* Prince George’s 58,316 (1,102) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,890 (28) 1* St. Mary’s 3,642 (92) 0* Somerset 1,933 (21) 0* Talbot 1,336 (10) 0* Washington 9,393 (170) 2* Wicomico 5,117 (90) 0* Worcester 2,463 (52) 1* Data not available 0 (47) 2*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 13,810 (1) 0* 10-19 27,406 (4) 1* 20-29 55,229 (29) 1* 30-39 52,440 (64) 6* 40-49 46,305 (179) 4* 50-59 45,056 (470) 21* 60-69 30,236 (940) 17* 70-79 17,348 (1,529) 30* 80+ 11,776 (2,829) 89* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 157,190 (2,914) 82* Male 142,416 (3,133) 87*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 85,684 (2,203) 60* Asian (NH) 6,314 (198) 7* White (NH) 99,380 (2,933) 86* Hispanic 50,808 (591) 14* Other (NH) 13,918 (62) 0* Data not available 43,502 (60) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.