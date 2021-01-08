BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular gym in southeast Baltimore is temporarily closed due to violations of COVID-19 restrictions.

The city’s health department confirmed it ordered the Canton Merritt Clubs location to close Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

In a statement, a health department spokesperson said the department continues to get calls about people not wearing face coverings as required:

“While we understand the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic have had on normal businesses operations, we also know that wearing a face covering is one of the absolute best tools we have to reduce the spread of COVID-19 -and to get all of our businesses open and operating at full capacity again. The Baltimore City Health Department will make every effort to educate businesses on compliance concerns, but when we observe continued compliance issues, we are prepared to temporarily close down a business for the safety of their staff, their patrons, and the wider community.

“Based on 311 complaints and observations by our inspectors, the Health Department has temporarily closed the Canton Merritt gym location today, and we are currently working with the gym’s leadership to ensure that they are able to safely reopen with a plan in place to address the use of face coverings.”