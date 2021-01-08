BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters gathered for a peaceful demonstration in Baltimore Friday, urging Congress to impeach President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
Demonstrators with Count Every Vote Maryland held signs that said “Impeach Now” and “We Support Democracy.”
Susan Bur with Count Every Vote Maryland said protesters gathered to call for President Trump to be removed from office for his role in Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, during which his supporters swarmed and breached the building.
This comes about less than two weeks before his term is set to end.
Protesters said they gathered to make sure their voices are heard by local Congress members and the nation at large.
“We need to let him and the country know that it has to stop,” Bur said. “We’ve got 12 days. This man has his finger on the nuclear code. It’s a terrifying 12 days left.”
Count Every Vote Maryland is also planning another peaceful protest Monday outside the local offices of Congress members, urging them to move quickly to impeach the president.