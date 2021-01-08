BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all of the excitement surrounding the NFL Playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are not only boosting the spirits of their fans, but also helping local businesses.

After an exceptionally slow season, sales are finally picking up at Baltimore Sports & Novelty.

“Our sales have been off like a lot of stores around the area,” Jeffrey Katzen, of Baltimore Sports & Novelty, said. “We have a playoff run, we have a little bit of opportunity to recoup some of the losses.”

Fans are getting all the gear they need to cheer on the Ravens as they take on the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

“Ever since the store has been here, this is where I always shop for my Ravens paraphernalia,” Allen Schiff, a Pikesville resident, said.

Over at THB in Columbia, the store usually only sells their Ravens purple bagels before the first game and during the playoffs, but not this year. They’ve been available all season long.

“Fans are selling out the purple bagels every weekend,” Tim Warfield, of THB, said. “They’re one of our most popular items.”

You can get them at any THB location Friday through Sunday.

If that’s not enough purple, there’s plenty of Ravens’ donuts at Dunkin’ stores, plus free coffee if you order on the go on game day with the Dunkin app.

“We love the momentum that this team has brought to the city and the excitement that it brings,” Colleen Karygiel, a Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager, said.

It’s a boost for business during tough times and hopefully one that will continue.