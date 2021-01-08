CRISIS AT CAPITOL9 Marylanders Arrested, 82 Total, So Far After U.S. Capitol Riot
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Tonka, a 1-year-old dog who just recovered from a limp and mouth injury, is now up for adoption at the Maryland Society for The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Tonka is an energetic one and weighs in at just under 80 lbs. He’d probably be best suited for a home with no small children.

All that energy is out of love, and toys seem to be the best way to get his attention!

If you’re looking for a companion for long walks who will later lounge and give big, slobbery hugs and kisses, Tonka could be the one for you.

To adopt from the MDSPCA, go to mdspca.org/adopt.

