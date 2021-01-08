CRISIS AT CAPITOL9 Marylanders Arrested, 82 Total, So Far After U.S. Capitol Riot
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will give a coronavirus and public safety update Friday at 2 p.m.

Scott, who had to reschedule his public safety press conference on Wednesday after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by pro-Trump supporters, said he would announce a decision related to COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. He said that decision would be based on the data.

Over the last four weeks, coronavirus case numbers have dropped by 19% in Baltimore City. However, the positivity rate remains above 9% statewide.

As of Friday morning, Baltimore reported a total of 33,528 COVID-19 cases. A total of 723 people have died in the city.

WJZ.com will carry the press conference live.

 

