Ravens' Marcus Peters On Criticism Of Lamar Jackson's Playoff Performance: 'Just Laugh At It'Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters does not want to hear that the team's star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, cannot produce in the playoffs. He said during a press conference Thursday that he just laughs at Jackson's critics.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs AFC Picks: 'Steelers To Win This Rather Impressively,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniThe Browns end their playoff drought, but Steelers expected to move on, while Ravens look to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Titans.

Tracy Wolfson On Ravens-Titans Matchup: 'Lamar Jackson Feels This Team Is Peaking At The Right Time'The Ravens hope that third time is the charm against the Titans. But the question is whether they can dig out of an early hole if they need to.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Want To 'Erase Narrative' That He Can't Produce In The PlayoffsBaltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson said during a press conference Wednesday that he wants to "erase the narrative" that he can't win a playoff game after posting an 0-2 record in the postseason during his young career.