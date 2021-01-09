ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland surpassed the 300,000 COVID-19 case threshold, with more than 3,700 new cases reported on Saturday, data from the state’s health department showed.
The state added 3,758 cases as of Saturday, bringing the total to 303,364. Twenty-eight new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 6,075.
Hospitalizations decreased by eight on Saturday just one day after the state set a record for the number of people hospitalized, there are currently 1,877 patients in Maryland hospitals. Of those in the hospital on Saturday 1,428 are in acute care and 449 are in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate remained flat at 9.16% on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 6,085,068 COVID-19 tests conducted; of those, 2,621,245 people tested negative.
In terms of vaccinations, 12,211 new first dose and 1,902 second dose vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total of those who have gotten the first dose to 123,971, while 4,826 have gotten a second dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,729
|(161)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|27,345
|(383)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|33,848
|(724)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|41,602
|(966)
|30*
|Calvert
|2,611
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,482
|(11)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,841
|(172)
|5*
|Cecil
|3,960
|(80)
|2*
|Charles
|6,624
|(129)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,597
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|12,730
|(201)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,598
|(53)
|1*
|Harford
|9,444
|(175)
|4*
|Howard
|12,459
|(178)
|6*
|Kent
|840
|(26)
|2*
|Montgomery
|50,428
|(1,131)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|58,954
|(1,104)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,935
|(28)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,708
|(92)
|0*
|Somerset
|1,962
|(22)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,355
|(11)
|0*
|Washington
|9,580
|(170)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,216
|(92)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,516
|(53)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(43)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|14,034
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|27,838
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|55,920
|(29)
|1*
|30-39
|53,060
|(64)
|6*
|40-49
|46,843
|(179)
|4*
|50-59
|45,603
|(477)
|22*
|60-69
|30,626
|(943)
|17*
|70-79
|17,543
|(1,537)
|31*
|80+
|11,897
|(2,839)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|159,134
|(2,925)
|83*
|Male
|144,230
|(3,150)
|88*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|86,612
|(2,208)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,412
|(202)
|7*
|White (NH)
|100,863
|(2,958)
|88*
|Hispanic
|51,285
|(594)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|14,119
|(61)
|0*
|Data not available
|44,073
|(52)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.