BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens-Titans in the playoffs: been there, done that.
Sunday’s Wild Card matchup will be the fifth time they’ve met in the postseason, the most for both franchises in regard to the number of times facing any playoff opponent.
It’s been familiar and fiery at times. When Baltimore and Tennessee met two months ago in the regular season, Titans players stood on the Ravens logo at midfield.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had words with the Titans, saying they were being disrespectful.
There was some back and forth when the two teams met in the playoffs a year ago, including an allegation that a Titans player spit on Marshal Yanda.
These Ravens and Titans aren’t friends, but the Ravens downplay any recent hostilities.
“We don’t need that type of motivation,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. “This team is already extremely motivated and hungry and a fire under us. If you’re not and it takes that to get you going, you’re kind of doing the wrong thing.”
Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, January 5, at 1 p.m. in Nashville.