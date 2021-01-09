Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a friendly wager on the outcome of Sunday’s playoff game between the Ravens and Titans.
Mayor Cooper’s wager consists of baked goods from D’Andrews Bakery, hot sauce and merchandise from 400 Degrees Hot Chicken, an assortment of products from Batch Nashville, a T-shirt from Swett’s Restaurant and a postcard from Hatch Show Print.
On behalf of Baltimore, Mayor Scott has wagered Koco’s Pub Crab Cakes, Berger Bakery’s famous Berger Cookies, merchandise from Made in BMore Clothing and hand sanitizer from Mount Royal Soap Co.
The Ravens battle the Titans on Sunday, January 5, at 1 p.m.