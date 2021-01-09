Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a body was found near a creek in Rockville on Monday.
Police were called shortly before 5 p.m. near a creek in the area of East Gude Drive after a report of a discovered body.
Officials responded to the area and located a deceased man.
The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and assistance in the identification of the person.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this death is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.