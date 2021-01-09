WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — A law enforcement official told CBS News that the explosive devices found Wednesday at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee were viable, although it is unclear how much damage they could have caused.
The DNC and RNC headquarters are located just blocks from the U.S. Capitol building, which was under siege from a pro-Trump mob on Wednesday.
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for two pipe bombs found in D.C. Wednesday.
#FBIWFO needs your help & we are offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/dSHKhEK9tv
— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 9, 2021
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, while President Donald Trump was still addressing his supporters at the Save America rally near the Ellipse, multiple law enforcement agencies were notified about a pipe bomb with wires at the Republican National Committee officer location at 310 First Street SE. Just 15 minutes later there were reports of a similar pipe bomb outside the Democratic National Committee office at 430 South Capitol Street SE.
If you have any information concerning this incident, you can contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.