BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Wildcard Weekend and Ravens fans are feeling confident ahead of the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

“I think they’ll pull it out,” John Helfer said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Valentin Katt told WJZ.

That caution remains because their opponent just so happens to be the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

But fans are saying this year’s Ravens team is different, entering the playoffs riding a hot streak.

“This year feels more like a Ravens team, where we had to fight against all the odds,” Katt said.

“I think Lamar is a little bit more confident now, and he’s also matured a lot,” Helfer said.

For longtime fan “Dan the T-shirt Man”, a deep run in the playoffs also means more business.

“It’s been very slow this year, but now as we keep winning here, week to week it starts to creep up and people get excited,” he said.

“It’s exciting for our business, it’s exciting for the whole State of Maryland, the City of Baltimore… some positivity in 2021,” he added.

The Ravens take on the Titans on Sunday, January 10. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.