BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have listed seven players on their roster as questionable going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Jimmy Smith, wide receiver Willie Snead IV and center Patrick Mekari all missed the regular-season finale.

The good news is all four players practice this week.

Smith was limited throughout the week and Snead was limited Thursday and Friday, according to the Ravens.

More good news: cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, was a full participant in practice Friday.

Guard Ben Bredeson and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker were limited participants in practice Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe’s status is unknown but is non-injury-related.

The Ravens also announced Saturday the team has activated punter Sam Koch off the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The Ravens are set to clash with the Titans on Sunday, January 5. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.