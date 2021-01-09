BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are no strangers to facing off against each other in the postseason.

Sunday’s Wild Card matchup will be the fifth time they’ve met in the postseason, the most for both franchises in regard to the number of times facing any playoff opponent.

Here are some trends to watch for in Sunday’s matchup:

WILD CARD ROUND ROAD WARRIORS

The Ravens are 5-0 on the road during Wild Card Weekend.

Under head coach John Harbaugh, the team is 4-0 on the road during Wild Card weekend.

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans 📰: https://t.co/q1V2jesCSz pic.twitter.com/L3uq9zdl7L — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2021

FAMILIAR FOES

Ravens-Titans in the playoffs: been there, done that.

It’s been familiar and fiery at times. When Baltimore and Tennessee met two months ago in the regular season, Titans players stood on the Ravens logo at midfield.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had words with the Titans, saying they were being disrespectful.

There was some back and forth when the two teams met in the playoffs a year ago, including an allegation that a Titans player spit on Marshal Yanda.

These Ravens and Titans aren’t friends, but the Ravens downplay any recent hostilities.

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Just how important is home-field advantage? In the Ravens-Titans playoff history, not very.

The Ravens and Titans have met four times in the playoffs (2000, 2003, 2008 and 2019). Each team has won twice, doing so on the road.

ERASING THE NARRATIVE

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson said during a press conference Wednesday that he wants to “erase the narrative” that he can’t win a playoff game after posting an 0-2 record in the postseason during his young career.

“It’s win or go home right now,” Jackson said. “I want to win regardless. I don’t really care about what people have to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been to the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there. That’s the number one right now on my mind.”

In Jackson’s first playoff appearance, the Ravens lost to Philip Rivers and the then-San Diego Chargers. That year, Jackson had just seven games of experience and a Joe Flacco-tailored playbook.

Last year, Jackson and the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

OUTSIDE NOISE

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters does not want to hear that the team’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, cannot produce in the playoffs. He said during a press conference Thursday that he just laughs at Jackson’s critics.

“They try to criticize him, but then they also try to compare him to the greats… you know, like Peyton Manning didn’t win a playoff game, he was 0-3 at first, things like that,” Peters said. “My whole thing is just watch the young man grow. Watch the young man continue to lead this team, continue to lead his offense and be the wonderful person that he is off the field.”

The Ravens take on the Titans on Sunday, January 10. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.