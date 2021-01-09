TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A rally held Saturday welcomed parents, students and all those who wanted to see Baltimore County Public Schools students back in the classrooms.

After months of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the students said they’ve had enough.

“Virtual learning is not working,” one parent said. “Kids need to be in school.”

After nearly a year of virtual learning and empty classrooms, students are frustrated. Aileen Kammer has four kids in Baltimore County schools.

“The experiences with online school has just been terrible,” Kammer said.

She said virtual learning alone is not enough.

“I hope the school board is listening and paying attention and knowing the needs of the students,” Kammer added.

The grassroots organization “Reopen BCPS” is 2,500 strong and growing every day, adding parents, students, teachers and taxpayers who want to see kids return to school with precautions in place.

Leaders of the group said they’re worried about the long-term effects of virtual learning.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

