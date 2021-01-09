TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A rally held Saturday welcomed parents, students and all those who wanted to see Baltimore County Public Schools students back in the classrooms.
After months of virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the students said they’ve had enough.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“Virtual learning is not working,” one parent said. “Kids need to be in school.”
After nearly a year of virtual learning and empty classrooms, students are frustrated. Aileen Kammer has four kids in Baltimore County schools.
“The experiences with online school has just been terrible,” Kammer said.
She said virtual learning alone is not enough.
“I hope the school board is listening and paying attention and knowing the needs of the students,” Kammer added.
The grassroots organization “Reopen BCPS” is 2,500 strong and growing every day, adding parents, students, teachers and taxpayers who want to see kids return to school with precautions in place.
Leaders of the group said they’re worried about the long-term effects of virtual learning.
WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Virtual learning requires parents to be part of the process. They leave kids home & they watch TV or play video games and do not put any effort into it and the parents blame the schooling? Trust me, many kids may be logged on, but they are distracted by something else and their brains are logged out! Your kids should be your #1 priority and you may need to step up and help them. That is part of being a good parent. Many kids do not do so well with in person learning for the same reasons and now they are dealing with the stress of COVID and perhaps the death of a loved one due to it. Some children worry they will die. Many are tired because bedtimes are not strictly enforced.
There is a pandemic, it is not safe to open schools now when one in ten people has COVID. Less than 1% in MD have been vaccinated and most of them are health care workers, first responders and people over 75. Teachers do not fall into the priority group nor do children so they have not been vaccinated. If you want schools open then approach your politicians about making teachers and students more of a priority in the line for vaccines. Most teachers and school workers will not return until they have been vaccinated. Classrooms are not large enough for proper social distancing.
If your kids are not doing well in school, spend more time with them and figure out what they need help with and then help them. Teachers are doing the best they can. I spent six years in college to become a teacher, but we were trained to teach kids in person in a classroom. Most teachers were not trained to do online teaching exclusively. The materials we have were not designed for that either. Teachers are only one part of education. Parents need to step up too. How many hours a day are you spending with your kids on school work? What you do with them now has a lot to do with their futures!