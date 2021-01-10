CRISIS AT CAPITOL3 Men Seen In Viral Photos Charged, U.S. Department Of Justice Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPurple Pre-Game Show
    1:00 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:30 PMAll In
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations were reported on Sunday as the number of patients in Maryland hospitals jumped by 73, data from the state’s health department showed.

The state added 3,310 cases as of Sunday, bringing the total to 306,674. Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 6,100.

The total number of hospitalizations in the state currently sits at 1,950.  Of those in the hospital, 1,465 are in acute care and 485 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state’s calculation of the positivity decreased slightly to 8.73% down from 9.16% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 6,145,245 COVID-19 tests conducted; of those, 2,636,065 people tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, 12,242 new first dose and 1,363-second dose vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total of those who have gotten the first dose to 136,213, while 6,189 have gotten a second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,758 (162) 0*
Anne Arundel 27,770 (386) 14*
Baltimore City 34,121 (723) 21*
Baltimore County 41,972 (967) 31*
Calvert 2,679 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,502 (11) 0*
Carroll 5,895 (172) 5*
Cecil 4,010 (80) 2*
Charles 6,695 (130) 1*
Dorchester 1,618 (24) 0*
Frederick 12,818 (201) 8*
Garrett 1,614 (54) 1*
Harford 9,563 (175) 4*
Howard 12,612 (180) 6*
Kent 852 (28) 2*
Montgomery 51,067 (1,137) 43*
Prince George’s 59,540 (1,110) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,969 (28) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,734 (92) 0*
Somerset 1,965 (22) 0*
Talbot 1,381 (11) 0*
Washington 9,678 (171) 3*
Wicomico 5,295 (93) 0*
Worcester 2,566 (54) 1*
Data not available 0 (43) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 14,233 (1) 0*
10-19 28,188 (4) 1*
20-29 56,532 (29) 1*
30-39 53,588 (63) 7*
40-49 47,306 (179) 4*
50-59 46,122 (479) 22*
60-69 30,947 (948) 17*
70-79 17,734 (1,546) 31*
80+ 12,024 (2,849) 89*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 160,898 (2,931) 83*
Male 145,776 (3,169) 89*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 87,442 (2,220) 61*
Asian (NH) 6,490 (203) 7*
White (NH) 102,162 (2,970) 89*
Hispanic 51,723 (594) 14*
Other (NH) 14,272 (62) 0*
Data not available 44,585 (51) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply