ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations were reported on Sunday as the number of patients in Maryland hospitals jumped by 73, data from the state’s health department showed.
The state added 3,310 cases as of Sunday, bringing the total to 306,674. Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 6,100.
The total number of hospitalizations in the state currently sits at 1,950. Of those in the hospital, 1,465 are in acute care and 485 are in intensive care.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s calculation of the positivity decreased slightly to 8.73% down from 9.16% on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 6,145,245 COVID-19 tests conducted; of those, 2,636,065 people tested negative.
In terms of vaccinations, 12,242 new first dose and 1,363-second dose vaccinations were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total of those who have gotten the first dose to 136,213, while 6,189 have gotten a second dose.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,758
|(162)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|27,770
|(386)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|34,121
|(723)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|41,972
|(967)
|31*
|Calvert
|2,679
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,502
|(11)
|0*
|Carroll
|5,895
|(172)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,010
|(80)
|2*
|Charles
|6,695
|(130)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,618
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|12,818
|(201)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,614
|(54)
|1*
|Harford
|9,563
|(175)
|4*
|Howard
|12,612
|(180)
|6*
|Kent
|852
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|51,067
|(1,137)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|59,540
|(1,110)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,969
|(28)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,734
|(92)
|0*
|Somerset
|1,965
|(22)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,381
|(11)
|0*
|Washington
|9,678
|(171)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,295
|(93)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,566
|(54)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(43)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|14,233
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|28,188
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|56,532
|(29)
|1*
|30-39
|53,588
|(63)
|7*
|40-49
|47,306
|(179)
|4*
|50-59
|46,122
|(479)
|22*
|60-69
|30,947
|(948)
|17*
|70-79
|17,734
|(1,546)
|31*
|80+
|12,024
|(2,849)
|89*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|160,898
|(2,931)
|83*
|Male
|145,776
|(3,169)
|89*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|87,442
|(2,220)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,490
|(203)
|7*
|White (NH)
|102,162
|(2,970)
|89*
|Hispanic
|51,723
|(594)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|14,272
|(62)
|0*
|Data not available
|44,585
|(51)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.